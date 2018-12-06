Shanghai is a city that stuns and surprises

Before heading out on a trip to China that included stays in Beijing and Shanghai, I was under the impression that Shanghai was secondary to Beijing.

Boy, was I wrong.

Located on the central coast of China, Shanghai is China’s biggest city with an estimated population of 24 million. It’s a global financial center as well ultra-modern—most immediately noticeable in its striking architecture. It’s also a shopping and dining mecca.

Traveling from the airport to the heart of the city, I learned from my group’s tour guide that the golden fields that I noticed repeatedly were rice fields. It didn’t take long for those fields to disappear and views of towering buildings emerge.

A popular and stunning landmark in Shanghai is the Bund, a promenade along the Huangpu River. Many of Shanghai’s banks, trading houses and financial businesses are located here. On one side of the river are ornate colonial-style buildings bearing Chinese flags on roofs indicating that they were government building, while on the other side are an expanse of skyscrapers—each distinctive in its design. The tallest of these is the twisty 128-story Shanghai Tower, the third tallest building in the world. The 1,535-foot tall Oriental Pearl Tower with pinkish spheres is a radio and television tower that’s also a stunning structure. Another standout is the glimmering 101-story Shanghai World Financial Center that includes an observation deck on its 100th floor and shops and restaurants on its lower levels.

While the structures in the Pudong District make an impression by day, it’s when night falls that they leave visitors in awe. Apparently, skyscraper lighting is an art form in Shanghai and each vied for attention. One building had a top-to-bottom light display that morphs between images of flowers to images of bubbles. Vegas pales in comparison to this city of lights.

Lights of all kinds also illuminate Shanghai’s bustling shopping district, Nanjing Road. It’s home to such high-end, well-known brands as Fendi, Tiffany & Co., Alexander McQueen, Prada, Stella McCartney, Armani, Louis Vuitton, Piaget and more.

One of the highlights of the trip for me was getting to ride on one of the fastest trains in the world. The Shanghai maglev train—also known as Shanghai Transrapid—is a magnetic levitation train that reaches a maximum speed of 268 miles per hour.

It is the third commercially operated maglev train in the world. Great Britain and Germany of the other cities with similar trains.

While I only rode this bullet train to one stop and back, it was an exhilarating experience. The ride was exceptionally smooth as the outside scenery streaked by at increasing speed. A display in each car showed the train’s speed in real time.

My time in Shanghai was short—part of one day and part of another—as we also traveled to Suzhou, which dates back to 514 BC, for boat rides on the Grand Canal—and Hangzhou, where we explored the Su Causeway and the willow-draped islands of West Lake.

92 total views, 12 views today