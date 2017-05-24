DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann has suspended himself from office nearly three weeks after he was arrested in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park for indecent exposure and obstruction.

The self-imposed suspension will last one week starting May 27 and ending June 4.

According to a DeKalb Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the letter was an internal memorandum and was only sent to employees of the agency.

“Each day I ask the employees of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to perform in public and in private at the highest professional standards. Being in law enforcement, I know we are called to be model citizens and to remain mindful of keeping the public trust,” Mann wrote in the letter, the contents of which were obtained by The Champion. “As such, I cannot ask my employees to abide by a code of conduct unless I am willing to subject myself to it as well. In fact, I must be held to an even higher standard than my employees as it relates to our Code of Conduct policy and schedule of penalties. As a dedicated public servant for nearly 25 years, I know the importance of serving with integrity.”

Mann said he is disciplining himself under the Sheriff’s office code of “conduct unbecoming.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office code, “engaging in conduct on or off duty which has a tendency to destroy public respect for the employee and/or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and/or destroy confidence in the operations of the County service is conduct unbecoming and is prohibited.”

Though Mann has suspended himself, in the letter he states he will continue to fight the indecent exposure charges. Mann said he plans to donate the equivalent of one week’s pay to a charity or charities to be determined in the future.

Mann allegedly ran from a police officer after exposing his penis on May 6.

Mann is currently under investigation after Gov. Nathan Deal signed an executive order for a committee to investigate his pending criminal charges. Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and Attorney General Chris Carr were appointed to the committee to investigate Mann under Georgia law O.C.G.A 15-16-26.

Mann’s lawyer, Noah Pines, argues his client should not be under investigation because Mann was not serving in the capacity of DeKalb County sheriff at the time of his arrest and O.C.G.A 15-16-26 only allows an investigation of criminal charges.

“[Mann] is not facing criminal charges, and because there have been no allegations of misconduct in office or alleged incapacity of the sheriff to perform the functions of his office,” Pines wrote.

Mann and his attorney are set to appear in the Superior Court of Fulton County on May 31 at 9 a.m. to appeal the executive order.

