Sheriff’s office hopes to fill more than 100 positions through hiring event

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said the sheriff’s office is down a significant number of detention positions and hopes to begin filling them through the office’s March 6 hiring event.

The office is seeking to fill at least 100 detention officer positions, in addition to deputy sheriff and security technician roles.

To help fill the vacancies, the age requirement has been lowered and incentives are being offered to attract applicants.

“I’ve dropped the age down from 20 years old to 18 years old…I think this is truly a start to capture those students before they get out into the streets and have nowhere to go. We’ll give them a job, but not just a job, a career for them,” said Maddox.

New hires will also be taught financial literacy, receive four weeks paid training, uniforms, 15 paid vacation days, full health benefits, a birthday day off and starting salary of $37,000 without a degree, according to the office.

“These are some things we put into place here to be a solution to the problem,” she explained. “Let’s bring them in, groom them and train them into the officers that we would like them to be so when they do decide [to become an officer] they already know how to treat and talk to individuals that are incarcerated so it helps them make better and informed decisions when they’re out there as a police officer.”

The hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 4415 Memorial Drive in Decatur. Minimum qualifications include: must be at least 18 years old with a GED or high school diploma, a U.S. citizen, and no felony or domestic violence convictions.

A pre-application can be filled out online at dekalbsheriff.org/careers to avoid potentially long lines at the event.

Pictured is Sheriff Melody Maddox swearing in several teams from around the county. Photo by DKSO

100 total views, 26 views today