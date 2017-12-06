The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in Tucker

A warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Kaylon Janard “Hooty” Jiles, who is accused of fatally shooting Eric Fisher in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on Chamblee-Tucker Road on Nov. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was issued Nov. 6 and Jiles is charged with felony murder for shooting Fisher “multiple times.”

Police said Jiles fled the scene in a black sedan. The sheriff’s office said Jiles may be armed, in possession of drugs and affiliated with a gang.

Anyone with information on Jiles’ whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at (404) 298-8402 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

322 total views, 2 views today