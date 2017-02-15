The Southwest DeKalb Panthers made a clean sweep of the Area 5-AAAAA wrestling titles by following up on its Duals wrestling title with the Traditional title.

Six gold medals were collected by the Panthers on the way to 211.5 points to out-pace Arabia Mountain’s 124 for the championship.

Southwest DeKalb’s Colby Ficklin (120-weight class), Rodre Fears (126-weight class), Jamal Gibbs (152-weight class), Liam Henderson (160-weight class), Tyler Harvey (182-weight class) and Eris Walker (220-weight class) all won area titles.

Arabia Mountain picked up gold medals by Khyree Alexander (132-weight class) and Josh Logan (195-weight class) on the way to the second place finish.

Cross Keys collected a pair of gold medals as Cleyber Ventura (113-weight class) and David Valezquez (285) won their classes.

Two gold medals went to Lithonia as Joshua Jackson (106-weight class) and Andrew Floyd (145-weight class) captured titles.

Clarkston’s Kenny Casimir (138-weight class) and Miller Grove’s Avery Towns (170-weight class) were also victorious in their divisions.

Area 4-AAAAAA

Stephenson finished runner-up to Forest Park in the Area 4-AAAAAA Tournament 106-150.

The Jaguars claimed gold medals by Micah Godwin (170-weight class), Jamal McDonald (220-weight class) and Taquel Young (138-weight class).

Tucker finished sixth overall with 48 points led by Lucius Chitty’s gold in the 182-weight class.

Area 2-AAA

DeKalb collected a second place trophy in Area 2-AAA as McNair came up just short in a 185-197 loss to Crisp County.

The Mustangs got a pair of gold medal performances in the tournament by Torrence Dumas (145-weight class) and Jamie Jinks (160-weight class).

Area 7-AAAAAAA

Lakeside had a strong performance at the Area 7-AAAAAAA Tournament finishing third (146.5) behind Brookwood (285) and Meadowcreek (194).

Collin Torres (220-weight class) and Gordon Lewis (285-weight class) climbed to the top of the heap in their divisions to bring home gold medals.

Area 7-AAAAAA

Dunwoody battled into a third place finish (146) behind Pope (237.5) and Chattahoochee (198) in the Area 7-AAAAAA Tournament.

Constantine Gavalas grabbed the gold in the 195-weight class to lead the Wildcats performance along with Jacob Starks at 113.

Area 4-AAAA

Druid Hills piled up 105 points to finish fourth behind Area 4-AAAA champion Luella (268.5).

Demarco Mosley went undefeated in the 195-weight class to capture the gold medal for Druid Hills.

