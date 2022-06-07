Special effects technician moves to DeKalb County to join growing entertainment industry

For Decatur resident Nikki Dillard, following her dream to enter the film industry meant moving to a new state that has become a global leader for movie and TV production, according to officials.

Originally from Chicago, Dillard graduated from the University of Minnesota with an English degree, but soon became interested in joining film production as the industry grew in Georgia. A discussion with a friend led her to pursue the Georgia Film Academy (GFA) continuing education program at Clayton State University, and she soon landed an internship working on the set of the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

According to GFA’s website, the program is a statewide initiative to train the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience.

“The Georgia Film Academy’s efforts in building a professional workforce able to meet increased production demand is widely regarded to be a primary driver in this sudden and dramatic rise in economic impact on the state,” stated officials. The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced that, during fiscal year 2021, the film and television industry set a new record with $4 billion in direct spending on productions in the state.

After being laid off from an office job in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, Dillard said she had more motivation and determination to complete the GFA program.

Dillard said she originally planned on specializing in construction, but after getting hands-on experience other aspects of film work through the GFA program, special effects caught her interest.

Now, Dillard is parlaying that interest into her career. Most recently, she worked in a special effects role on MGM’s Creed III, directed by Michael B. Jordan, and went on to land a job on The CW TV show Legacies, a spinoff of the popular The Vampire Diaries series.

“I get to set things on fire, blow things up, make things look dreamy and cinematic; it’s been amazing,” Dillard said. “I am proud of what I do, and it feels really good to be able to say that.”

For those interested in joining Georgia’s film industry, Dillard recommends “taking the plunge.”

“Be ready to work hard; it is demanding,” she said. “But it is also so rewarding, and it’s such a cool thing to be able to tell people what you do for a living. I’m shocked at the number of jobs available.”

According to officials with Decide DeKalb’s Entertainment Commission (DEC), demand for work similar to Dillard’s will continue to rise.

“Georgia’s robust and thriving film and television industry has created a multi-faceted return on investments statewide as productions brings needed job opportunities, technical training, earning potential, and direct economic impact that strengthens the financial fabric of our community,” said Decide DeKalb President Dorian Debarr.

For more information, visit www.georgiafilmacademy.edu/.

