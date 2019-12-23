Special election for DeKalb County sheriff to be held March 24

Just a month and a half after a new sheriff has taken on the role in DeKalb County, the DeKalb County Board of Elections and Registrations has called for a special election to fill the position.

As required per the DeKalb County code, former DCSO chief deputy Melody Maddox has served in the sheriff’s position since Dec. 1 after former sheriff Jeffrey Mann announced Nov. 13 that he would retire on Nov. 30.

The special election for DeKalb County sheriff will be held March 24 in conjunction with the presidential primary. The last day to register to vote in the special election and presidential primary is Feb. 24. Voting will take place in all regular polling places in DeKalb. A runoff, if required, will be held on April 21.

Qualifying for sheriff will begin Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. and end at noon on Jan. 8. at the DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections, 4380 Memorial Dr. in Decatur. Maddox and several other candidates have previously announced their plans to enter the race.

The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Mann’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2020.

An election for sheriff will also be held during the November General Election to fill the position’s full four-year term which would begin Jan. 1, 2021.

