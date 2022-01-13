Special election for Stonecrest mayor being planned

Officials from city of Stonecrest discussed Jan. 5 calling a special election to fill the role vacated when former Mayor Jason Lary resigned from his post with the city Jan. 5.

According to City Attorney Winston Denmark, Stonecrest officials must call a special election rather than appointing a new mayor because there are more than 12 months left on Lary’s term. Lary’s vacated term ends in 2023.

Based on state laws, Stonecrest city councilmembers can choose to hold the special election March 15, May 24, or Nov. 8.

Denmark also said there are several steps city officials must take before holding the special election. City council members must set the date of the election, set qualifying fees, and then set qualifying dates. Then councilmembers must ask the election superintendent—which is DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections due to Stonecrest’s intergovernmental agreement with DeKalb County—to call the special election.

During the city council meeting, Denmark recommended Stonecrest officials work quickly. However, councilmembers did not set any dates Jan. 10. Denmark said councilmembers should discuss and pick a date at their next called meeting—scheduled for Jan. 24—or hold a special called meeting for the same purpose.

“You have time to get this done, but obviously I’d counsel moving quickly because there are unanticipated circumstances, administrative lag, things can happen,” added Denmark.

In the meantime, Mayor Pro-tem George Turner will act as the city’s mayor.

“Under our charter, the mayor pro-tem performs the functions and duties of the mayor until such a time that the citizens of the city of Stonecrest elect a new mayor,” said Denmark. “Our mayor pro-tem is George Turner.”

