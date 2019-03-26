Special employee’s anniversary celebrated

A McDonald’s located on Buford Highway celebrated the 27th work anniversary of crew member Chris Campbell, who has Down syndrome, with the Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta (DSA) March 15.

“I love it here,” Campbell said about working at the Buford Highway McDonald’s. “There’s no place like here.”

Members of DSA, McDonald’s employees and Campbell’s family and friends gathered to celebrate his accomplishment. In the center of the celebration were pictures on a poster board documenting Campbell’s time with the restaurant─one being Campbell’s first paycheck.

Campbell said he saved his first earnings.

From being a lobby cleaner to making Happy Meal boxes, Campbell has performed many jobs. Campbell’s work history with the chain restaurant began when his mother, Barbara Ortega, visited a pawn shop not far from the restaurant and encountered an employee who encouraged her to bring Campbell in─which she did. However, she credits Campbell’s accomplishment not to herself, but to Campbell.

“Chris earned the job,” Ortega said. “I can’t walk through that door and sit with him. It all came from Chris and his determination.”

According to Ortega, Campbell has learned motivation, respect and independence as a result of having his job. Since his employment, Campbell has joined Boy Scouts, and is active in his church and food bank.

“If more people would give people with Down syndrome opportunities like Chris [received] then there would be more opportunities for them to progress like Chris has,” Ortega said.

For Ortega, the restaurant has been a support system.

“The employees are great,” Ortega said. “They are always good to each other. I believe that they help Chris and Chris helps them to be better people.”

“He’s a very nice person and he’s good with the employees,” said Maria Clemente, McDonald’s general manager. “Everybody loves him here; he’s special.”

Clemente has worked with Campbell for 18 years.

Kellie Vander Veur, owner of the Buford Highway McDonald’s, has similar sentiments about Campbell. Vander Veur has owned the location for seven months with her husband Andy Vander Veur. Upon first meeting Campbell─whom she describes as “the sweetest guy”─Vander Veur wanted to know if Campbell’s longstanding employment had been celebrated. It had not.

“I didn’t own the restaurant when it was his 25th anniversary and I didn’t want to wait three more years for the 30-year anniversary,” Vander Veur said.

“I think celebrating Chris shows how positive it is to employ someone who is disabled,” Vander Veur said. “They bring so much joy.

Customers love them. I think another positive about it is it teaches people to have empathy. It educates people that might have been cruel or judgmental to get to know these wonderful people and it changes attitudes.”

During the celebration, Campbell asked Vander Veur if she would let him retire, to which she jokingly responded, “no.”

A percentage from the Buford Highway McDonald’s March 15 sales went to DSA.

125 total views, 28 views today