Spirits company making upgrades possible at Decatur garden

Changes are coming to Decatur’s Kitchen Garden to make it more accessible, welcoming and functional.

The 2-acre garden is slated to receive a wealth of upgrades thanks to a partnership between Love, Tito’s Block to Block program and Food Well Alliance.

Among the upgrades planned for the garden are removal of bush and debris, adding fencing at the orchard, installing walkways, adding mulch, building an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant boardwalk, landscaping and stonework.

According to Kate Conner, executive director of Food Well Alliance, the planned garden upgrades are worth $50,000.

She said Food Well Alliance’s vision is that community gardens are “powerful” contributors to the overall health of communities.

Garden officials are seeking volunteers to help complete the project. From 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10 volunteers are needed to weed an herb garden to prepare it for replanting, install new debris bins, water and mulch fruit trees, and help with additional tasks.

“For community members who are unable to volunteer but still want to get involved, the garden will be holding a garden tool drive and accepting new items like trowels, shovels, gloves, and soil, on the day of the project. These in-kind donations can be brought to Decatur’s Kitchen Garden on the same day as the service project,” states a press release.

Conner said community gardens such as DKG allow space for international families to highlight their cultural agriculture.

“Decatur’s Kitchen Garden is pretty important,” she said. “It’s a shared space truly dedicated to grow diverse crops from all over the world.”

“We just appreciate Tito’s acceptance of this vision,” said Conner.

Located at 500 S. Columbia Drive in Decatur, the garden contains 35 individual plots that are worked by 35 refugee families who grow fresh food for themselves.

Robin Chanin, executive director of Global Growers Network which runs the garden, said the refugees are from Burma, Bhutan and Nepal.

She said that 50 percent of the resettled refugees come from agrarian areas and were used to working the land as a source of food, but they now live in urban and suburban communities where opportunities to grow crops are limited.

According to Chanin, the families plant and grow diverse crops that are common in their homelands such as roselle, a member of the hibiscus family, which has leaves used for cooking and flowers used for tea; water spinach, which is used for cooking; a variety of eggplant that is small and bitter. They also grow cucumbers, lettuces, kale, tomatoes, and mustard greens, she said.

Chanin added that the garden is more than a place to cultivate food. Families often spend entire days at the property, first working in the garden followed by socializing with family and friends and often having a picnic on the grounds—sometimes involving three generations.”

The upgrades will “allow us to make some significant improvements and enhancements to the gathering areas,” she said.

The garden was designed in 2010 with “cutting-edge ecological” considerations such as soil and water management and opened in 2012, said Chanin. It is located at Legacy Park and on land owned by the city of Decatur, which she said has been extremely supportive of the garden.

Conner said that the current partnership with Food Well Alliance grew out of working with the company previously. Last year, Tito’s supported an emergency response for farmers which also involved the alliance. The alliance was asked to come up with several options for future projects working with Tito’s.

“It met their goals and met our goals,” said Conner.

Love, Tito’s is the philanthropic arm of Tito’s Handmade Vodka and has supported tens of thousands of causes over the years—lending a hand to communities affected by natural disasters, helping those who need a little more, protecting the environment, and developing programs to better serve communities, according to a press release.

