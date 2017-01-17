On Sunday, Jan. 15 St. Pius Catholic High School senior Mia Park will showcase a talent she’s cultivated since she was 4 years old.

Park, 17, recently earned a Graduation Senior Award from the Atlanta Area Suzuki Piano Association (AASPA), a nonprofit piano instruction organization founded in 1990. To celebrate the honor, Park will perform the first movement of “Sonata No. 8 in C minor, Pathetique,” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Park said she has seen the award since she joined AASPA at age 4 and is honored to receive such a great privilege.

“I’ve been playing since I was 4,” Park said. “Year after year, graduating from the various levels at AASPA in Spivey Hall has been cool, but the senior awards are always different. After seeing the awards in the past and then getting it is really cool.”

Park said she comes from a musical family.

“My cousins all play instruments,” Park said. “My grandma used to sing professionally and she always has encouraged me and helped me grow.”

Park said she considers herself a classically influenced and classically trained pianist; her grandmother has been her biggest supporter and a greater influence on her as a musician than Beethoven and Anton Rubinstein.

“My grandmother is always asking about my recitals, always asking about the next one she can go to and see me play at,” Park said. “She doesn’t necessarily influence my play, but has always influenced my desire to continue piano and keep it up for all these years.”

Park said her goal is to practice for at least one hour every day.

“Sometimes that happens, sometimes it doesn’t, especially in the midst of high school and other extracurricular activities,” Park said.

Part of being a long-term musician is, according to Park, knowing how to practice by listening. She said her instructors at AASPA follow the same traditions of other piano teachers in honing players’ ears.

“When you play piano, you often listen more than you play—you hear yourself, hear the original artists playing their own work and hear others performing the same work,” Park said.

“You start to hear how performers play the same piece and create changes from it; you can see how things are done better by being done differently. I listen in the car, I listen when I first wake up—it changes the way you play.”

Park said her playing provides her with an indescribable joy and satisfaction.

“You just feel it—touching the instrument, hearing the sound,” Park said. “The discipline is hard, but when you complete a piece or movement, there’s a satisfaction that you completed something and created something.”

Park said AASPA’s curriculum of rigor, focus, math-driven playing, organization as well as available resources such as workshops, seminars and talented teachers make it ideal.

“When you sign up, it’s not just a lesson every week and recital every year,” Park said. “There are always other things involved. Teachers encourage practice and making time and make time for you. You see a certain level of talent at recitals.”

Park said she does not plan on majoring or minoring in music in college—she plans on attending University of Georgia, Auburn, Stanford or University of Alabama, Birmingham—but plans on keeping piano in her life.

“I don’t know what programs are out there,” Park said. “But I don’t want to lose it—it’s a valuable talent and discipline.”

For now, Park remains focused on improving her skills and paying attention to detail for her upcoming performance. The annual ceremony at AASPA recognizes the accomplishments of both teachers and students, which now range from six to 18 years old.

“I enjoy doing it,” Park said. “I’ve gotten better at performing over the years. You’re never super comfortable, but I’m not as nervous as I used to be.”

