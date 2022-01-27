St. Pius takes control of top region seed

St. Pius X Catholic beat Southwest DeKalb 48-35 in boys’ high school basketball Jan. 26, giving St. Pius sole possession of the top seed in region 5-5A.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams lose turnovers early on. With the game scoreless, Southwest DeKalb (15-5) and St. Pius (17-3) combined for four turnovers in the first five possessions.

St. Pius then scored with two threes—one from Grant Rowe and one from Andrew Oliver—in the first quarter and had Devin Portee convert an and-one for another three-point play. The three, three-point plays helped St. Pius jump to a 13-10 first quarter lead; then Eamon Kenah took over in the second quarter to extend the Golden Lions’ lead to 27-16.

Kenah led the way for St. Pius with a 15-point night with 9 of those points coming in the second quarter. Spencer Elliot added 11 points on the night for St. Pius.

“Coming into this game, we knew Southwest DeKalb was so well coached and so fundamentally sound. They don’t make mistakes on offense, and they don’t beat themselves on defense. We knew it was going to be tough,” said St. Pius Head Coach Aaron Parr.

As was the case in the girls’ game, St. Pius held a double-digit lead at halftime. However, more lockdown defense in the second half would ensure a St. Pius victory. Parr said improving on defense was a key to winning.

“I think our on-ball defense has gotten better. We were not closing out well, we were getting blown by, which was causing us to have to recover and letting [opponents] kick it out for open threes,” Parr explained. “We just had to get more sound and guard the basketball better. We also improved our positioning on defense. Sometimes you’re not going to shoot well, like tonight, but your halfcourt defense travels, and it has to show up every night if you want to be a great basketball team.”

No Southwest DeKalb player scored in double figures against St. Pius.

Southwest DeKalb mounted a third quarter comeback when the Panthers cut St. Pius’s lead to 27-24 behind five points apiece from Derrick Eskridge and Nixon Stewart.

Despite Southwest DeKalb scoring 16 points in the third quarter, to St. Pius’s seven points, St. Pius won the fourth quarter 14-3. Elliot led all fourth quarter scorers with six points.

St. Pius also featured good rim protection and rebounding this season, which was evident in its win at Southwest DeKalb. The Golden Lions are anchored in the paint by Elliot, a 6’9” junior. Elliot added eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks to his 11-point outing.

“I thought our guys tonight did a good job of guarding the paint and rebounding. We challenged them to do that, and they did a really good job,” added Parr.

After the game, Parr the result shows his team is improving, but he also said the last five regular season games will be geared toward improving even more.

“I think at this point, we’re really just trying to get better,” said Parr. “We had a tough loss to Decatur last week and I felt like they outplayed us. I saw some things we needed to improve, and I feel like this week we’re a better basketball team. That’s exactly what you want in late January, heading into the playoffs.”

St. Pius hosts Martin Luther King Jr., High School Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. before heading on a three-game road trip. The Golden Lions then finish their regular season Feb. 11 hosting Southwest DeKalb.

Southwest DeKalb will be back in action Jan. 28 when it hosts Clarkston High School at 7 p.m.

114 total views, 50 views today