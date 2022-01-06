Staffing company: ‘The pandemic era has changed our world forever’

In today’s environment, many businesses are struggling to find and retain top talent, according to the 2022 comprehensive salary guide produced by Creative Financial Staffing (CFS), a national company represented locally at its Peachtree-Dunwoody Road office.

The guide is published every year, according to CFA’s Atlanta office, which noted, “Our clients find it useful as they plan personnel costs, but people in the workforce often consult it to find whether their salary is in line with market norms.” CFS, which assists clients in identifying, locating, and evaluating accounting, finance, and IT talent, in its current guide identifies trends that may prompt employers to rethink their approaches to hiring and retaining top financial professionals.

“The pandemic era has changed our world forever…. There is a huge shortage of qualified candidates versus the number of open positions. In addition, many individuals have decided that they are only interested in remote or hybrid opportunities,” states CFS President & COO Gary Irwin in his introduction to this year’s edition of the guide, which provides employers and job seekers guidelines for salary expectations.

Among the finding are significant increases in typical annual salaries for 2022 compared with those just before the start of the pandemic in early 2020. For example, the 2020 guide lists the mid-level range—which 60 percent of companies in the indicated category fall in—for an internal audit manager at a large company as between $135,000 and $169,000. The figures for 2022 for the same position are between $139,500 and $174,000.

At a medium-size company, a senior accountant going into 2020 could have expected to be paid within a mid-range of $80,000 to $95,000; in 2022, that same position pays between $83,250 and $97,000. A small company in 2020 could have expected to pay a full charge bookkeeper between $60,000 and $80,000. The expected pay for that same position today is between $66,250 and $73,750.

In addition to expecting larger salaries, today’s employees expect such perks as greater flexibility in the work environment, according to the guide. “With the effects of COVID-19 still looming, business owners and employers are now being faced with alarming turnover rates,” according to the guide, which reports that 40 percent of the global workforce is considering leaving their current employer this year. Nationally the trend has become known as the “Great Resignation.”

“After living through a global pandemic, employees are re-evaluating their futures and career paths. Workers are seeking happier, healthier, and more supportive work environments,” CFS states. “They also long for more money, more flexibility, and a work environment where they will be valued. Fluffy perks and benefits — free beer, games, catered lunches — will no longer do the trick…. The need to prioritize employee wellbeing and to improve company culture has never been more crucial.”

CFS offered these tips to organizations hoping to avoid the negative effects of the “Great Resignation.”

• Communicate. Communicate. Communicate. In a time of hybrid and fully remote work, where in-person face-to-face interactions are limited, strong communication is essential. Just remember, there is a fine line between strong communication and micromanagement; employees need to know that they are trusted in this new remote work environment. Company goals should be shared, challenges discussed, and successes celebrated. Doing so ensures that every employee feels involved, which, in turn, boosts company morale, increases employee engagement, and increases employee retention rates.

• Celebrate the small wins. In a time of immense uncertainty, each day is a challenge. With that said, the little victories begin to feel that much more significant. Why not celebrate? You didn’t give up. Your employees didn’t give up. Celebrate that.

• Offer employees a flexible schedule. Failure to grow out of old business paradigms will cause companies to struggle. Hybrid work is here to stay and it’s critical for attracting and retaining top talent.… Disrupting their “new normal” work routines may cause employees to seek opportunities elsewhere.

• Encourage employees to take time off and recharge. The COVID-19 pandemic has nearly impacted every aspect of life, including your employees’ time off. Vacations were canceled, and shelter-in-place restrictions made any other vacation options extremely limited. Encourage your employees to use their well-deserved vacation days before they take a trip down the burnout track.

• Create opportunities to learn and grow. Examine your company structure and ensure that each employee has the opportunity to learn new skills and grow within your organization…. Not only will this show your employees that you value them, but it will teach them new skills and help them acquire the confidence to be successful in their roles.

• Revise employee benefits for the post-pandemic world. Companies must implement innovative ways to attract, hire, and retain top talent in this competitive hiring market, one of which is to offer compelling job benefits.

CFS is an employee-owned staffing firm that describes itself as the largest founded by CPA firms. The company specializes in placing accounting, finance and information technology professionals. Established in 1994, CFS today operates more than 30 offices across 21 states and the Caribbean.

