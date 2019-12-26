Stars shine at Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic

Schools from around the state traveled to Norcross High School for the Dec. 13-14 Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic, including DeKalb County’s Southwest DeKalb High School and Tucker High School.

The event started Dec. 13, but both DeKalb County schools played Dec. 14 with Southwest DeKalb (4-5) beating Discovery (7-7) and Tucker (12-1) losing their first game of the season to star-studded Norcross (10-0).

Norcross took down Tucker, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. That nightcap included a matchup between Tucker’s Jermontae Hill and Norcross’ JT Thor, a top-50 player in 2020, but it was Tucker guard Terrance Edwards and Norcross forward Quincy Ademokoya who stole the show.

Ademokoya, a three-star Temple signee, made seven three pointers on his way to scoring 27 points while Edwards scored 36 points and had three steals and two assists.

Hill was held in check with 14 points and five rebounds while Thor had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Some of the top teams in DeKalb will be in action again after Christmas during Atlanta’s Tournament of Champions.

Tucker will play Dutchtown (10-2) at 10:30 a.m. at Wheeler High School’s Wildcat Arena on Dec. 27, while Lithonia (12-0) will take on Grayson in the same gym at 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 will feature bracket play with matchups depending on who wins and loses games on Dec. 27.

Towers, Cedar Grove and Greenforest will be in action in the American Schedule bracket, held at Lipscomb Gym on Dec. 27 with bracket play beginning Dec. 28.

Towers will play Savannah County Day school at 11:30 a.m., Cedar Grove will play Discovery at 1 p.m. and Greenforest will play Peachtree Ridge at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.

