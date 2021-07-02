Stars, stripes and safety—Experts urge caution when celebrating the Fourth of July

While traditionally folks wish one another a “happy” or “merry” holiday, Independence Day frequently prompts, “Have a safe Fourth of July!” The greeting recognizes that such traditions as fireworks, outdoor grilling, and water-related recreation make the celebration of America’s birthday fraught with potential accidents.

This year as the holiday falls on a Sunday, it will be observed on Monday, creating a long holiday weekend. With pandemic restrictions eased, people are likely to celebrate more than last July when the virus was at full force.

Fireworks

The National Safety Council (NSC) generally advises against fireworks at home, suggesting that those celebrating go instead to public displays where fireworks are handled by professionals. A nonprofit, public service organization promoting health and safety, NSC states that even among those using legal fireworks each year there are thousands of injuries severe enough to require medical attention.

“Additionally, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and nearly 17,000 other fires,” NSC reports. The organization stresses that those who use consumer fireworks should never allow young children to handle fireworks and older children should use them only under close adult supervision.

“Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol and anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear,” NSC advises, adding that users should never hold lighted fireworks in their hands or light them indoors.

“Only use them away from people, houses, and flammable material, never point or throw fireworks at another person, only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting,” the online information continues. “Never ignite devices in a container; do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.” NSC says soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding and suggests keeping a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that fireworks used in private settings present another danger. “Hearing loss from loud noise is permanent,” the federal agency points out, “and most people don’t notice their hearing is damaged until it’s too late.”

CDC recommends wearing earplugs or earmuffs while setting off firecrackers at home this Fourth of July. “If a firecracker explodes near your ear, you could experience immediate hearing damage. Explosive sounds like firecrackers are more hazardous to hearing than other loud noise. To protect your hearing, be sure to enjoy the show from a safe distance,” the agency states on its website.

Celebratory gunfire

“This Fourth of July weekend, as they do every year, Americans will mark Independence Day with more than just bottle rockets and sparklers; some will also fire their guns into the air,” states an online article published by The Trace. An American nonprofit journalism outlet devoted to gun-related news in the United States, The Trace reports that “approximately 15 percent of all annual gunfire incidents take place on the holidays around New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and the Fourth of July. About two-thirds of that total is around the Fourth of July.”

DeKalb County in 2010 launched a campaign encouraging residents to pledge not to engage in celebratory gunfire. “This initiative was conceived following the death of Marquel Peters on New Year’s Day 2010,” according to the county. “As he sat next to his mother, 4-year-old Marquel Peters was struck and killed in church by a bullet believed to have been fired by a New Year’s Eve reveler. The stray bullet came through the roof of the sanctuary of the church and struck Marquel in the top of his head.”

Outdoor grilling

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends that grills be used only outside and at least 3 feet from siding, deck rails and eaves. The federal agency also suggests a 3-foot safe zone around the grill to keep children and pets safe. “Keep an eye on your grill, fire pit or patio torches. Don’t walk away from them when they are lit,” FEMA’s website states, adding that the grill should be cleaned after each use to remove grease that can start a fire.

CDC notes that fires aren’t the only danger of the grilling season. “Food poisoning peaks in the summer months when warmer temperatures cause foodborne germs to flourish,” its website states. The federal agency recommends placing meat, poultry, and seafood in the shopping cart last and keeping them separate from other food items. “Keep meat, poultry, and seafood refrigerated until ready to grill.

When transporting, keep below 40 degrees Fahrenheit in an insulated cooler.” CDC says be sure meats are thoroughly cooked and refrigerate leftovers promptly.

Water-related recreation

“Water activities are a great way to stay cool and have a good time with your friends or your family,” according to the CDC website, which offers tips for staying safe in and around water. “If you like to have a good time doing water activities, being a strong swimmer is a must. Even though you may be a good swimmer, you never know when you may need help. Having friends around is safer and just more fun. Swim in supervised areas only, and follow all signs and warnings,” the CDC states, cautioning swimmers to “watch out for the ‘too’s’ — too tired, too cold, too far from safety, too much sun, too much hard activity.” Life jackets are recommended for those boating, jet skiing, water skiing, rafting, or fishing.

“If you don’t know how deep the water is, don’t dive and keep checking to see if the water is too deep, or if you are too far away from the shore or the poolside,” the guidelines continue, reminding that lakes and other bodies of water are no place to play around. “Pushing or dunking your friends can get easily out of hand.”

Currents can change quickly, according to CDC. “If you get caught in a strong current, don’t fight it. Swim parallel to the shore until you have passed through it. Near piers, jetties—lines of big rocks—small dams, and docks, the current gets unpredictable and could knock you around. If you find it hard to move around, head to shore. Learn to recognize and watch for dangerous waves and signs of rip currents — water that is a weird color, really choppy, foamy, or filled with pieces of stuff. If you spot bad weather—dark clouds, lightning—pack up and take the fun inside.”

