Stephenson dominates MLK in regional game

The Stephenson Jaguars (4-1) handed region rival No. 10-ranked M.L. King Lions (4-1) their first loss of the season after a 35-0 win.

The Jaguars’ rushing attack was the story of the game as all of Stephenson’s touchdowns came on the ground. Senior running backs Ryan Ingram and Deondre Jackson each had two rushing touchdowns and junior Quashaun Johnson had a 52-yard rushing touchdown.

Down 14-0 in the second quarter, the Lions were in scoring position before a bad snap over quarterback Jacobi Haynes led to a fumble recovery by Stephenson. During the scramble, Haynes was injured and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

M.L. King will host Lovejoy Oct. 11 at Godfrey Stadium at 8 p.m., and Stephenson will host Forest Park at Hallford Stadium at 8 p.m.

Other football scores

Oct. 4

Cedar Grove (4-2) 57, Redan (3-3) 0

Marist (6-0) 56, Chestatee (1-5) 13

Tucker (4-2) 23, Lovejoy (4-2) 16

Central Gwinnett (1-5) 48, Lakeside (0-6) 0

Lovett (4-2) 54, Towers (2-4) 14

Pope (4-2) 45, Dunwoody (2-3) 27

Pace Academy (4-1) 27, Stone Mountain (1-4) 20

Pataula Charter (2-4) 25, Cross Keys (0-7) 9

Riverwood (6-0) 21, Decatur (4-2) 16

Woodward (5-0) 44, Druid Hills (2-3) 3

Oct. 5

Arabia Mountain (1-5) 8, Miller Grove (0-5) 1

Columbia (1-5) 40, Lithonia (1-5) 21

Southwest DeKalb (5-1) 47, Chamblee (0-5) 7

Washington (2-4) 72, McNair (0-6) 6

Open: Clarkston (0-6), St. Pius X (3-3)

