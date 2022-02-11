Stonecrest farmers market to host grand opening

Stonecrest Fresh Farmers Market (SFFM) will host its grand opening Feb. 13 from 1 – 5 p.m. in the food court area of The Mall at Stonecrest.

The grand opening event follows a series of soft openings held in December and January, and market organizers said that the theme of the grand opening will recognize both Black History Month and Valentine’s Day.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stonecrest Fresh Farmers Market to the City of Stonecrest,” stated Stonecrest Economic Development Director Jonathan Bartlett. “It’s a great opportunity for our residents to support Georgia farmers, and we appreciate the work being done to provide our community with more access to fresh, healthy food.”

Organizers said the market was created through a collaboration between North America Food & Farm PBC Inc and Sass-A-Frass Events Company with the purpose of “providing access to produce and proteins sold directly by farmers and gardeners as well as to create a vibrant civic space for community engagement.”

“For me and my wife Taunia, making fresh locally grown food available to our community is a passion, so we chose a grand opening date close to Valentine’s Day as a nod to our love of this work,” said SFFRM Manager Kwabena “Cubby” Nkromo. “In addition, we also feel it’s important to note that Black history is ongoing, so it was appropriate for us to formally launch the market during February as a new date for Stonecrest to celebrate in its journey as a city.”

The Mall at Stonecrest Director of Marketing and Specialty Leasing Donald Bieler urged the community to attend the grand opening before The Superbowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

Participants in the market include growers such as Aluma Farm, Atlanta Plant Lady, Bread & Butter Farms, and Metro Atlanta Urban Farm, according to organizers. Specialty food vendors AfriGourmet, Chef Daryl’s Foods, Jahi’s Sweet Treats, and Tea Moss Gel will also be at the grand opening, according to a press release.

Zuri Birthwork LLC and partner organizations will be onsite to provide community information and resources such as access to the GA Chapter of the National Women in Agriculture Association, “I AM” Peace Station, and University of Georgia SNAP-Ed Program.

Farmers and food vendors who would like to sell goods at the SFFM should contact info@NAF2PBC.farm or call/text (404) 721-3992.

136 total views, 22 views today