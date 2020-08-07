Stonecrest files restraining order against Metro Green

Stonecrest city councilmembers voted Aug. 3 to direct City Attorney Winston Denmark to file a temporary restraining order against Metro Green Recycling.

The restraining order was filed with the Superior Court of DeKalb County Aug. 6, according to a records search. The case’s judicial officer is Judge Tangela Barrie.

According to Turner, the intent of the temporary restraining order is to “cease all activities of Metro Green located at 5152 Snapfinger Woods Drive and 2450 Miller Road, Stonecrest, Georgia, 30035, pending a final determination on the matter of merits.”

The temporary restraining order comes after several citizens made public comments during Turner’s update of Stonecrest’s investigation into the validity of the approval of Metro Green Recycling.

Individuals requested Stonecrest officials reissue a stop work order on Metro Green Recycling’s development, a proposed concrete and solid waste recycling facility. However, Stonecrest officials said they needed a different approach due to potential legal actions stemming from another stop work order, so city officials directed the temporary restraining order to be filed.

Denmark said the investigation committee’s results will be delivered to the city council by Aug. 10.

