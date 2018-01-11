Sam’s Club in Stonecrest closed unexpectedly without employees or costumers being notified, according to Stonecrest officials and residents.

In a post on Facebook, the Stonecrest City Facebook page said the Sam’s Club near the Mall of Stonecrest closed Jan. 11 and the closure came to a surprise to elected officials, Sam’s employees and the community.

“Mayor [Jason] Lary found out today around 10 a.m. after a caller informed him that security guards were turning the public away,” the post read. “Mayor Lary and Councilman Jimmy Clanton went to the Stonecrest Sam’s Club for answers. The mayor was met by several angry and disappointed Sam’s shoppers and media representatives.”

The post said Sam’s Club management was not able to provide additional information about the closing, other than the store was permanently closed.

“Two employees were seen leaving the store with their personal items,” the post read. “They elected not to give their names but indicated that they were just as surprised. Sam’s Club contracted a private security company who stationed an officer outside the store to inform the public of its closure.”

According to BusinessInsider.com, Walmart is closing 63 Sam’s Club stores across the United States.

Business Insider also said employees at other locations were not told their store had closed before showing up to work. Those employees learned their store closed when they found the store’s doors locked and a notice announcing the closing, according to reports.

The closings occurred on the same day Walmart announced plans to raise starting hourly wages to $11, expand employee benefits and offer workers bonuses of up to $1,000. Sam’s Club twitter account tweeted, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

The Champion contacted a Walmart representative for this story, but messages have not been returned.

