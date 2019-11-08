Student earns perfect ACT score

Preparation was key for Madison Pankey, who recently earned a composite score of 36 on the ACT standardized test.

“I studied a lot of it,” said Pankey. “I took a lot of practice tests in preparation because I wanted to get a 36. I definitely worked for it.”

Pankey is currently a senior at Dunwoody High School. She earned the highest possible score on the ACT.

“Only around two-tenths of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2018, only 3,741 out of more than 1.9 million graduates who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36,” said ACT officials.

Pankey had taken the test twice prior to receiving the top score, receiving a score of 34 both times. She took the test for a third time in September. According to Pankey, when she took the test the third time, she was trying to raise the score of her science test portion thus raising the composite score as well. The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores, according to ACT officials.

According to Pankey, the ACT organization did not release the test scores online on the original scheduled date which left the student “freaked out.” The next night, while studying late, Pankey and her father Larry looked at the scores when they became available.

“I said ‘no way this isn’t real’ out loud,” said Pankey. “I got so excited. We went and woke my mom [Laura Horlock] up and told her just because we were so excited. After having taken so many practice tests and getting a 34 on both tests, I wasn’t sure if I was actually going to get a 36. Of course I was still trying to get one, but I was surprised.”

After receiving the good news, Pankey said she didn’t tell her friends or teachers. Her high school spread the good news through an announcement and posted her on its Twitter page.

Pankey credits her use of practice tests and preparedness for her score. She also participated in an ACT bootcamp in January.

“Once you learn how to take the test, it makes it a lot easier. I’ve taken so many practice tests that I know how the questions are going to work. Practice tests are definitely the best way,” said Pankey. “After you take so many practice tests, taking the actual test doesn’t make you nervous anymore, just because you’re used to it.”

For other students taking the practice test, Pankey said to review the practice test after taking it to correct questions that were answered.

“[Pankey’s] achievement on the ACT is significant and rare,” ACT CEO Marten Roorda said. “[Pankey’s] exceptional scores will provide any college or university with ample evidence of [her] readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead.”

After high school, Pankey plans to attend college but has not made a final decision on a school. However, she is looking at colleges in the northeast of the country, as well as California and Georgia. Pankey plans to major in astrophysics, as she wants to work for NASA as an astronaut.

“We’ll see where I end up,” said Pankey.

Prior to her astronaut aspirations, Pankey wanted to be a doctor or “the next Savannah Guthrie” working on the “Today Show.”

As Pankey is finishing her senior year, she said she wants to make more friends and have a good time.

“It’s exciting,” said Pankey. “I’m definitely nervous because no one knows what’s going to happen after high school.

This year has been really fun but difficult because of college applications. It’s still a lot of fun because everyone in my class just knows we’re almost done and it’s our last year together. Everyone is just trying to make the most of it.”

Along with being a straight A student who takes advanced classes with approximately a 4.3 GPA, Pankey is also on the varsity lacrosse team, the varsity dive team and the varsity cheerleading squad. She is captain of her cheerleading squad.

69 total views, 69 views today