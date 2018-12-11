Students learn about technology careers

Juniors and seniors at Redan High School recently got to experience how interactive activities can turn into a career Nov. 30.

DeKalb County School District and WorkSource DeKalb partnered with STE(A)M Truck to introduce Georgia Trade Five skills to youth most underrepresented in some of the fastest growing STEM careers.

“This is exposing students to career choices and also doing it through hands-on and interactive activities,” DCSD Postsecondary Transition Specialist Shani Hall said. “A lot of times we just talk to them about careers, so this gives them an opportunity to see these careers in action.”

Activities for the STE(A)M Truck were drone flying and learning to use solder machines and 3D printers.

WorkSource DeKalb and DCSD made the partnership with the interactive program to more effectively get students interested in technology and engineering career fields.

“One of the things that we’re doing right now is getting the students ready for the 21st century work-place,” Redan High School engineering technology teacher Pamela Graydon said. “We want them to see how engineering careers are not out of reach. So it’s really good to talk to them and teach them about the content in the classroom but this is the application piece. This is the hands-on experience for them to be able to see it and touch it. It’s just a great experience for them to know that these skills that they already have translate to the 21st century workplace.”

Graydon said the STE(A)M Truck is the first step to getting students to see technology as a career path. She will continue to talk about career paths in class while partnering with STE(A)M Truck.

Some of her students are already interested in the career path, according to Graydon.

WorkSource DeKalb also had a truck on site to introduce the students to their program. According to the program’s website, “(the organization is) a collaboration of service organizations providing unified education, training and employment programs for job seekers, and workforce development services to businesses.”

Through WorkSource DeKalb students could earn $10,000 toward career training and technical school by working through the program.

The STE(A)M Truck has also visited McNair High School this school year.

