Students receive new shoes from New Birth

More than 3,000 students returned to school with a new pair of shoes from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

The Stonecrest church hosted a shoe giveaway during its back-to-school event Aug. 3. Last month, church members donated shoes for the annual event. Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant said 4,500 pairs of shoes were donated.

“They were donated by the parishioners of our church and the community at large trying to make an impact and impression on young people who are underserved in the area,” Bryant said.

Vanterce Edwards of Doraville brought her three daughters to the shoe giveaway after her sister, who is a member at New Birth, invited her.

“This is my first time ever participating in something like this and I am overly excited,” Edwards said. “It’s such a blessing because I have a son who is going into his second year of college, and with tuition fees and everything it’s awesome [to get free shoes] because I’m a struggling parent. So, I thank God today.”

Bryant said he decided to give students shoes instead of a school supplies and backpacks because other churches and organizations do school supply giveaways.

“I gave a charge to our staff—if other people are doing it then I’m not interested,” he said. “The other layer is bullying. No one is bullied about their backpack, but [many] are bullied about their shoes. So, we wanted to raise [the students’] confidence and their self-esteem going into a brand new school year.”

DeKalb County School District Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green called the event powerful.

“This is a tremendous rally. I know that New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is on the rise and being reborn again and this [event] is a part of that and coming together in the community to make a powerful impact,” Green said. “I really pray that our students not only have soles on their feet, but they feel a soul in their heart on [Aug. 5] with pride knowing that somebody cares about them, somebody believes in them.”

107 total views, 107 views today