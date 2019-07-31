Supporters and critics attend PDK open house

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (PDK)─located in Chamblee─officials hosted an open house July 17, where residents and other interested parties were welcomed to learn more, and voice concerns about, the planned expansion for the airport.

PDK is a county-owned, public-use airport in DeKalb County. According to PDK’s website, it is the third-largest taxpayer in DeKalb County and generates approximately $130 million in revenue.

PDK is also the second busiest airport in Georgia.

According to PDK officials, the number of planes departing and arriving is expected to grow 37 percent in the next 20 years. The airport is planning to build eight additional hangars for jets and planes near Clairmont Road. The eight hangars─part of the expansion─would require an additional 19 acres for PDK.

As of July 17, the PDK master plan has not been finalized with official recommendations. PDK officials said the master plan will be finished by the end of this year or early next year.

During the open house, the attendees─mostly pilots─expressed mixed emotions about the expansion.

Leigh Foto, a 30-year Chamblee resident and a pilot, says he moved to Chamblee was because of the airport.

“People don’t understand that this place has been here longer than 99 percent of the people that live here,” said Foto. “It’ll be here long after we’re gone. It’s a great job creator for DeKalb County.”

Foto said that most critics oppose the expansion because they don’t know how an airport works, being a controlled area. An increase in business for the airport wouldn’t affect the community, according to Foto.

“People should have done their due diligence and research before moving here because the airport has been here,” Foto said.

Gustavo Barros, a homeowner in Chamblee, stated concerns about the expansion but said he feels there is nothing he can do about it. His concerns include an increase in air pollution, smell and an increase in the possibility of plane crashes. Other residents have voiced concerns about increases in noise.

“We need airplanes and we need the airport,” Barros said. “It’s just more of a possibility something could happen over our homes. If I could choose, I’d say no to the expansion. But if someone doesn’t like it, they should move.”

PDK Citizens Advisory Committee member Jaime Dutro and District 2 Appointment of Commissioner Jeff Rader were present at the event and passed out flyers stating their position.

Their points included that the preliminary plan is “excessive and unrealistic” and that the number of based-aircraft weighing more than 75,000 pounds, air cargo and parcel forwarding and scheduled charter jet operations should be capped at current operating levels─items PDK plans to expand.

