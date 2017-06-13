Brookhaven police have identified Edward Tavarez as the alleged shooter in a June 1 murder.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at the Avana Apartment Complex on 2910 Clairmont Road on the evening of June 1. Officers found a man, who was later identified as Travis Ridley, suffering from more than one gunshot wound. Ridley was transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said detectives believe the shooting is drug-related, and neither Ridley or Tavarez were residents of the apartment complex. Police said Tavarez may have fired a weapon when Ridley presented his gun, which police recovered at the scene.

The police department is seeking the public’s help in finding Tavarez. He was last seen leaving the scene in a white Mercedes E350 with a Georgia tag Ree3348. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at (404) 637-0600, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by phone at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

