Suspects fire shots at police officers, give chase

Three suspects fired shots at two Chamblee police officers after a traffic stop Sept. 9.

One suspect has been captured, while two others are still at large.

The officers were attempting to stop a vehicle with a stolen tag at the intersection of Buford Highway and Dresden Drive around 12:37 a.m.

The suspects’ vehicle did not stop and then crashed at a dead end on Johnson Road.

According to authorities, the suspects escaped on foot. One of the suspects shot at police, and Chamblee officers returned fire.

Tyrone Jaquine Bennett, 25, was arrested after the foot chase. He has been charged with theft by receiving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and obstruction. Bennett was also the vehicle’s driver.

Bennett sustained no injuries; it is unclear if the remaining two suspects are injured.

After the incident, officers searched the area with K-9 and aerial support provided by the DeKalb County Police Department. Brookhaven Police Department, Doraville Police Department and the GBI also assisted.

The Chamblee Police Department asks that the public call (770)986-5005 with any information related to this incident. The case is ongoing.

PICTURES NEW- Chamblee Police Car

CUTLINE

20190912_ShotsFired: Shots were fired after a failed traffic stop Sept. 9. File Photo.

