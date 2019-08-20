Suspects wanted for stealing $65,000 of products from State Farm construction site

Dunwoody police are searching for individuals who allegedly stole $65,000 from the State Farm construction site Aug. 12.

In a video posted to Dunwoody police’s Twitter page, three men can be seen rolling a cart out of the 247 Perimeter Center Parkway location, just after midnight.

The suspects allegedly took 30 Arecont security cameras that are valued at $2,000 each, according to Dunwoody police officials. An assortment of tools were stolen as well.

According to the police report, the burglary is listed as a “no force entry” and the suspects wore gloves.

According to the police report, the burglary was noticed when employees came in for work and noticed padlocks cut off the company’s rolling carts and a kicked in door. The burglary was reported around 10 a.m.

Any information about the State Farm construction site burglary should be reported to Detective Tim Waldron at (678)382-6911 or tim.waldron@dunwoodyga.gov.

