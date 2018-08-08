SWD band to perform in Hawaii

Seeking donations for trip

Members of the Southwest DeKalb High School marching band will spend the Thanksgiving break in Hawaii.

The band will travel to Waikiki, Hawaii, to participate in the Waikiki Holiday Parade and celebrations to commemorate the 77th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The celebration will honor the Pearl Harbor survivors of World War II.

Southwest DeKalb’s band has performed at many events around the world and director James Seda said it’s always an honor to be invited to perform.

“This one carries an even more special honor as we’ll be performing as part of a patriotic tribute and salute,” James said. “The Pearl Harbor memorial site and all of the events, history and stories that are going to come from that are going to give the students a deeper and more profound perspective of those events as it relates to history.”

Seda said he and his staff are in the process of forming connections with seven to eight World War II veterans who reside in Georgia.

“So, the students will get an opportunity to hear their stories and really get a sense of what happened and how it happened from the standpoint of someone who was actually there and served,” Seda said. “I think it’s important to imbed those lessons into the students so that they can get the full impact on being on an important site like that.”

The band is seeking donations to help students make the trip. For each student, the trip costs $2,995. Seda said the band has 30 percent of collected its fundraising goal.

“It’s an ongoing effort. A big part of it is an individual responsibility, so the people who commit to the trip will have to pay, but we provide fundraiser opportunities,” he said. “Beyond that, we count on the kindness of the community to help wherever they can because honestly and sadly, this is one of those trips that some people can’t afford because it’s so expensive.”

There are 165 students in the marching band, but Seda said he expects 70 students to make the trip.

“I would love for all of them to get an opportunity to go,” he said. “Our experiences in the band are better when we have those common experiences like that. We’ll create as many opportunities for them to fundraise, but we’ll also try to help them behind the scene.”

To donate, visit www.swdekalbbands.com.

