SWD wins area wrestling tournament

Southwest DeKalb High School wrestling team won seven individual gold medals to claim the Area 5-AAAAA title Feb. 2 at Chamblee Charter High School.

This was the third consecutive area title for the Southwest DeKalb Panthers, which won the championship with 237 points. Arabia Mountain finished second with 195.50 points and Columbia finished third with 149 points.

SWD was led by sophomore Jaheim Williams, who was named tournament most valuable player. He won gold in the 145-weight class after a 4-3 decision over Miller Grove senior Nautica Allen.

Southwest DeKalb’s Jeunte McCray won gold in the 106-weight class, defeating Arabia Mountain sophomore Nya Floyd. Senior Rodreyon Fears won the 113-weight class after beating Columbia freshman Dorlesia Sellers.

Southwest DeKalb junior Keith Duckett won gold in the 132-weight class after an 11-4 decision over Arabia Mountain senior Torrence Allen. Senior Alfonzo Farley defeated Columbia senior Kionte Brown to win gold in the 138-weight class. Senior Xavier McKinney won the 152-weight class after defeating Columbia freshman Damani Dumas, and senior Reano Ramjag won the final gold medal in the 195-weight class with a victory over Columbia junior Jamari Rhodes.

Other gold medalists were Arabia Mountain junior Ahroya Coley (120), Miller Grove freshman Markell Cooper (126), Clarkston junior Ekou Kangni (160), Columbia senior Fernandez Felton (170), Arabia Mountain senior Caleb Cummings (182), Lithonia’s Earnest Wilson (220) and Clarkston junior Akhigbe Thurman (285).

55 total views, 55 views today