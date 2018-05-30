Text-to-911 coming to DeKalb

By: Morgan Ware

There is a new emergency communication system being implemented in DeKalb County called Text-to-911 which will allow residents to text instead of calling 911 in dangerous situations.

The text-to-911 system is scheduled to be released in July or August of this year according to Marshall Mooneyham, DeKalb County 911 Emergency Communications Center Director.

Mooneyham said DeKalb purchased a new AT&T-based phone system in 2017 called the Viper. In April 2018 DeKalb purchased a Tritech computer-based aided dispatch system to use for 911 communications.

The cities of Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton and Sandy Springs already have the text-to-911 system. Mooneyham said he isn’t aware of when these cities first implemented the system.

Mooneyham said, “The system will be based on the level of technology a city has, so it would be best for each city to upgrade their technology.” Mooneyham said it may be difficult for small counties to get funding for the system and he thinks most cities aren’t using the system because of money and technical problems.

The Text-to-911 system may seem like an easier process but calling would be a better option according to Mooneyham. Mooneyham said, “[For] People who are deaf, have a speech disability, or whoever may be in a tight situation, texting would be the best way to go. But voice calls are what we want them to make because they can get information faster than through a text.” Mooneyham said by calling 911 the dispatcher will get a direct location faster.

“You can’t do it everywhere,” said Mooneyham. Mooneyham said he doesn’t want people to think that text-to-911 can be used outside of the Atlanta area and that only a few counties outside of Atlanta use the system.

“If worried about the coverage area of this system, it is just as reliable as your cell phone network and where you’re at,” said Mooneyham. Not being within the coverage area would cause problems if callers aren’t connected to a landline and could be in more danger.

189 total views, 49 views today