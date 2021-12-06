The holiday season is upon us

Though not necessarily the case for many retailers, Thanksgiving is typically thought of as the beginning of our winter holiday period that extends until the beginning of the new year. December often has numerous holiday-themed celebrations throughout the month.

This year, the Jewish holiday Chanukah began Nov. 29 and is celebrated nightly through Dec. 6 with candle lightings, gift exchanges, holiday decorations typically with a blue and white color pallet, religious studies and prayer, and special meals.

The federal government and many states, but not Georgia, officially observe Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve – as an official holiday. This year, with Christmas day falling on a Saturday, many businesses and offices, including The Champion, will be closed on Christmas Eve in observance of Christmas day.

Christmas is usually celebrated Dec. 25 with gift giving, caroling, church services, feasting and football.

Next up is the celebration of Kwanzaa which begins on Dec. 26 and ends on January 1. Kwanzaa oftentimes also includes gift exchanges and celebrates African heritage; the holiday period normally culminates with a large feast called Karamu.

And then the big, nondenominational, nonspecific holidays for everyone – New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

No matter one’s religion or no matter how, or if, one celebrates any specific holidays, we wish that the holiday season is meaningful and happy for all.

