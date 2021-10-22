The unsung heroes of the workforce

For too long we—the public—have held those in certain professions in high esteem.

Doctors, lawyers (sometimes), tech moguls, models, athletes, and entertainers are among those routinely admired and praised for what they do and how they do it.

However, it’s taken the pandemic to shed light on professions and the individuals who labor in fields that have always been the crux of upholding our country and communities. The often-taxing conditions under which many of these individuals have come to light due to the ripple effects of COVID-19.

Early on during the pandemic, it became clear that nurses and support medical staff in addition to physicians are crucial to keeping the healthcare system running. Through news reports we saw that attentive care often made the difference in the lives of critically ill individuals, many of whom were dying without any family or loved ones by their side.

COVID-19 and the resulting realities of quarantining at home shed light on the importance of teachers and those who educate our children and keep them safe while on buses and school grounds. Our eyes were opened to what it takes day in and day out to keep children focused, on task and inspired in home spaces turned home/school spaces. Many, no doubt, found that full-time teaching requires skills and talent that they sorely lack.

Restaurant workers long have been underappreciated. But the pandemic has made it clear that preparing the food we crave and creating dining experiences we enjoy is far more valuable than we previously fully realized.

The holidays soon will be upon us, and daily reports warn that supply chain issues likely will derail delivery of toys, gifts as well as household essentials due to cargo ships backed up at ports, not enough personnel to unload the ships and a shortage of truck drivers to make deliveries to stores. Dock workers and truck drivers are now looking like true unsung heroes who keep our economy humming without much recognition.

The pandemic has opened our eyes to the value of workers who we’ve taken for granted for so long such as the people who clean dining rooms, offices, classrooms, and any other public spaces. We learned that front line worker status was not only a classification for emergency medical technicians, police, and firefighters but also workers such grocery store clerks and public transportation personnel who face and interact with the public countless times a day in close proximity.

It’s clear that these and many other professions have not gotten the respect and appreciation that they deserve from most of us. Showing appreciation doesn’t require a public event or an expensive affair, it can be as simple as one person taking a moment to stop, and say to one of these workers, “Thanks for what you do, I appreciate it.”

