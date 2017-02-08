Hundreds made their way to Chinatown Mall in Chamblee on Jan. 28 and 29 to celebrate the year of the rooster.

Jan. 28 marked the Lunar New Year—2917, also known as the year of the rooster—for China and much of Asia. Chinatown Mall joined others around the world to celebrate the event by hosting fire-spinners, kung-fu demonstrations, dances, a fashion show and more.

People from throughout metro Atlanta made their way to the shopping center—located at 5376 New Peachtree Road—to enjoy two days of Asian culture.

Dozens gathered for four performances of the traditional lion dance, in which performers mimic a lion approaching lettuce. The lion, portrayed in a curious and cautious manner, symbolizes the individual while the lettuce symbolizes good fortune.

The dance is believed to bring good luck and fortune to a community.

The year of the rooster, according to the Chinese zodiac, is the 10th in the 12-year cycle of signs. Past years of the rooster have included 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993 as well as 2005. Following 2017, the next year of the rooster will be 2029.

The Chinese zodiac celebrates the rooster as a symbol of fidelity and punctuality.

“For ancestors who had no alarm clocks, the crowing was significant as it could awaken people to get up and start work,” states an excerpt from Travel China Guide.

According to the website ChineseHoroscope2017, the year of 2017 will be dominated by progress, honor and integrity.

While Chinatown Mall’s celebration of the new year lasted two days, the occasion in China typically includes two weeks of celebration, concluding on the 15th day of the first month (Feb. 15) with a lantern festival.

Atlanta Chinatown Mall advertises itself as the oldest Asian shopping center in the southeast. Its tenants include restaurants, a video store, a book store, gift shops, an alteration shop, translation services, a travel agency, the China World Daily newspaper, a cell phone service center and more.

