Theater companies roll out new shows and new rules

DeKalb County theater companies are preparing to make patrons laugh and possibly cry with productions being staged in February, March and April. However, before settling into seats, audience hopefuls will have to meet new COVID-19 protocols set by the companies.

OnStage Atlanta Theater Company in Scottdale and Stage Door Players in Chamblee both require theatergoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of attendance.

“All actors, volunteers and workers have been vaccinated. All actors on the stage will not be wearing masks or shields,” states OnStage on its website. “Face masks or shields must be worn by all patrons at all times inside the building. Refreshments are being served inside but must be consumed outside in our covered courtyard.”

Stage Door Players notes on its website that its COVID policy applies to all audience members, actors, technicians and theater staff.

“’Fully vaccinated’ means the performance date you are attending must be at least 14 days after your last dose of an FDA or WHO authorized COVID-19 vaccine,” is stated on Stage Door’s website.

Masks also are required at ART Station in Stone Mountain. “Attendees are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination (administered at least two weeks prior to the event) or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to the event,” states ART Station’s website.

At Marcus Jewish Community Center Atlanta (MJCCA), masks are required at all performances in the Morris & Rae Frank Theatre and in the MJCCA common areas.

Here are shows being staged in February, March and April at some local theaters:

Onstage Atlanta

Claybourne Park—Through Feb. 27

Two acts set 50 years apart. “Act One takes place in 1959, as white community leaders anxiously try to stop the sale of a home to a black family. Act Two is set in the same house in the present day, as the now predominantly African-American neighborhood battles to hold its ground in the face of gentrification,” is a description of Claybourne Park on Onstage’s website. The show is rated R for mature language. Tickets $20-$23. Performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Onstage Atlanta’s theater is located at 3041 North Decatur Road in Scottdale. Call (404) 897-1802 or go to onstageatlanta.com.

Blithe Spirit—March 11-27

A cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine has re-married, but he is haunted by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira. Tickets $20-$23. Performances Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Onstage Atlanta’s theater is located at 3041 North Decatur Road in Scottdale. Call (404) 897-1802 or go to onstageatlanta.com.

ART Station

Senior Moments—Through Feb. 27

The Paris Dancers & Second Act Performing Company are coming back to ART Station. Senior Moments is a high-energy variety show, featuring a troupe of performers ranging in age from 55-77. It includes music ranging from Broadway to Elvis and Las Vegas style costumes. Tickets $21-$30. For more details, go to artstation.org or call (770) 469-1105.

MJCCA’s Jerry Habima Theatre

Mamma Mia!—March 3-13

Mamma Mia! is being staged by MJCCA’s Jerry Habima Theatre March 3-13. Jerry Habima Theatre is Georgia’s only theatrical company featuring actors with disabilities performing along with professional actors. Tickets are $10-$35. For tickets or more information, call (678) 812-4002 or go to mjcca.org. The theater is located at 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Atlanta.

Stage Door Theatre

Circle Mirror Transformation—April 1-17

“When four lost New Englanders who enroll in Marty’s six-week-long community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won,” is how Circle Mirror Transformation is described on Stage Door’s website. Tickets $15-$35. For more information, call (770) 396-1726 or visit stagedoortheatrega.org. Stage Door Theatre is located at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody.

