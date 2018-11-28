Threats to DCSD schools cause lockdowns

Dunwoody police and DeKalb County School District police responded to threats made to schools in Dunwoody the week of Nov. 12-16.

DCSD reported that Vanderlyn Elementary, Austin Elementary, Kingsley Elementary and Dunwoody High School were placed on lockdown Nov. 16 due to threats made on social media.

In a Nov. 16 Facebook live video, Dunwoody Police Sergeant Robert Parsons said Dunwoody police received numerous social media reports about threats to “shoot it up”─ referring to DeKalb County schools. DCSD and DCSD police were then notified, according to Parsons.

Police determined that the threats were not unique to Dunwoody schools, and that similar threats had also been made to schools in California, Florida and Canada, according to Parsons.

“Someone [was] actively putting these fake threats out there trying to get a response and trying to cause panic and cause harm to the community and that’s exactly what’s happened,” Parsons said in the live video. “We are doing everything we can just to make sure that not only is the school safe, but we [also] want to do what we can to reduce fear and reduce panic. That’s the last thing we want.”

The Dunwoody Police Twitter page describes the events as “swatting incidents,” that are made to illicit police response.

“This is not something to take lightly,” Parsons said Nov. 16. “It’s not a joke.”

According to Parsons, the investigation is ongoing.

Students from Dunwoody Elementary School gave police officers cards and cookies Nov. 19, as a way to say thank you, according to the Dunwoody Police Twitter page.

“None of the threats has been credible, as the threats are originating from an I.P. address outside of the United States,” DCSD officials said. “The district’s dedicated officers, in partnership with Dunwoody police, continue to investigate and take the necessary safety precautions at each school. Each school has communicated information with their respective school communities.”

