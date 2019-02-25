Three judges recuse themselves from police shooting trial

The trial of former DeKalb County police officer Robert Olsen, who fatally shot Anthony Hill in 2015, may be further delayed after three judges stepped down from the case just two weeks prior to the scheduled trial date.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge J.P. Boulee was the first to announce he would recuse himself from the Hill trial, which drew national media attention approximately four years ago.

According to a statement from DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Boulee offered no explanation for his recusal.

“We have spoken with the victim’s family notifying them of this development. They are understandably devastated. And while we, too, are dismayed by this action, we are not deterred. We plan to file a motion seeking a hearing detailing the specific reasoning for this recusal and clarification as to whether such recusal extends to all cases assigned to this judge,” Boston said.

In March 2015 Hill, who served in Afghanistan and was discharged when he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was shot and killed at the Heights at Chamblee Apartment Complex. Hill, who was naked, ran toward Olsen in a threatening manner, making the officer fear for his life, according to Olsen’s testimony.

Courtney Johnson and Asha Jackson also recused themselves to “avoid any appearance of impropriety,” according to their recusal orders. The orders did not specify the reason for recusal.

“The state stands ready to proceed in the interest of justice for this family who has waited four long years for their day in court,” Boston said.

Boston declined to comment further on the incident.

Veterans activist Amos King said the timing of the recusals is frustrating.

“That’s serious business. [The Hill family] is very upset. This has been going on for four years. It’s frustrating. This is one of the biggest cases going on in DeKalb County,” King said.

King said the recusal is insensitive to veterans in DeKalb County.

“It’s a big slap in the face,” King said. “Anthony Hill wasn’t murdered on foreign soil. He was murdered in the United States. Anthony Hill needed our help. Just look at how we treat our veterans.”

Judge LaTisha Dear-Jackson was named as the new judge who will preside over the case. Dear-Jackson took office in January after defeating Tunde Akinyele in a runoff election.

In 2016, Olsen’s attorney Don Samuels requested his client’s case be dismissed and accused Boulee and the prosecution of creating a circus-like atmosphere for the grand jury trial. Samuels said a grand jury case should have some level of “secrecy” and the prosecution allowed too many people in the courtroom who did not pertain to the case, creating an unfair trial for Olsen. In 2018 Samuels again asked that his client’s charges be dismissed during an immunity hearing. Boulee ruled the case should move forward.

A new date for Olsen’s trial has not been set.

