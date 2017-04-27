Defending state champions Marist War Eagles, the Chamblee Lady Bulldogs and the St. Pius X Lady Golden Lions are the remaining DeKalb County teams in the state tennis playoffs.

Marist advanced to the Class AAAA Elite Eight after a 4-0 win over Northside-Columbus on April 24 in the second round. The War Eagles will host Jefferson on April 28 at 1 p.m. in the Elite Eight round.

St. Pius X is already in the Class AAAA Final Four after defeating Blessed Trinity 3-1 in the Elite Eight Round. The Lady Golden Lions will travel to Woodward for the Final Four round. The date and time of the match will be announced at a later date.

Chamblee advanced to the Class AAAAA Elite Eight after a 3-0 win over Bainbridge in the second round on April 21. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Union Grove on April 28 for a 1 p.m. match in the Elite Eight round.

