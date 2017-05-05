Three teams from DeKalb County will play for the state title on May 6 at Clayton County International Park Tennis Center.

Marist boys and St. Pius X girls will play for the Class AAAA state title and Chamblee girls will play for the Class AAAAA state title.

Chamblee advanced to the title game with a 3-2 win over Kell on May 2. The Lady Chamblee Bulldogs will face Starr’s Mill in the title game and attempt to win its first state title in program history.

The Lady St. Pius Golden Lions will try to bring home its fourth state title in program history when they face North Oconee in the Class AAAA title game. St. Pius, whose last state title came in 2012, defeated Woodward 3-2 in the semifinals.

Three-time defending champions Marist will also face North Oconee in the Class AAAA title game. Marist defeated LaGrange 3-0 in the semifinals to advance to the title game. Marist will try to win its’ 16th state title in program history.

