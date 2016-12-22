CEO-elect Michael Thurmond is preparing to take over the county’s highest elected office and he said having CEO Burrell Ellis back in office will be a big help in the transition process.

Ellis, who returned to office Dec. 14 after his conviction was overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court, said he would help in the transition process during a press conference in front of the Maloof Building in downtown Decatur.

“We’ll ensure an orderly transition to the new administration so Michael Thurmond can hit the ground running,” Ellis said during the press conference.

Thurmond said he and Ellis have had several private conversations regarding Ellis’ reinstatement.

“We will continue to communicate and I’m thankful that he’s offered to assist in this transition,” Thurmond said in an interview with The Champion. “Across the board we have to operate at high levels of efficiency with our current resources.”

Thurmond, who defeated Republican candidate Jack Lovelace in the General Election with 74 percent of votes, will face issues related to the county. One looming issue is the county’s water billing crisis.

Former interim CEO Lee May issued a moratorium on disconnections of water accounts in dispute. Whether the moratorium, which is scheduled to end after Dec. 31, continues is up to the new CEO, May said.

Thurmond said he plans to continue the moratorium at least 90 days after Jan. 1 and apologized to DeKalb County residents.

“I offer my apologies to customers that have been negatively impacted…it’s unacceptable,” Thurmond said. “I’ve followed the events as it’s been covered in the media and it looks like it’s coming to a head. Rather than improving, based on the research I’ve done, it looks like the situation is deteriorating.”

Thurmond has been credited with turning around the county’s school system after corruption scandals. The district had a $14 million deficit when he took over as superintendent and turned it into a surplus before he left office.

The issue with the county’s water billing issues could be systematic, Thurmond said. The newly elected CEO said he will have to evaluate the situation once he gets in office.

“[The moratorium] does not solve the root problem. What I will focus on is how we eliminate the problem at its source,” Thurmond said. “The inaccurate bills could be a result of a systematic problem.”

Thurmond said if a solution has not been found after the 90-day moratorium extension, he will “make a decision to protect residents.”

Among Thurmond’s “highest priorities” while in office is making DeKalb County’s government more transparent to residents.

“The government belongs to the people. It belongs to the citizens and taxpayers. It’s ‘for the people’ not for the mayor or CEO or commissioners,” Thurmond said. “We have to consider that and make that our highest priority.”

