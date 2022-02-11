Towers baseball, softball revival led by unique coach

Towers High School’s baseball team hasn’t had a winning season since 2010 and has only made the state playoffs three times.

The DeKalb County high school also went three years without a softball team and didn’t have a coach for either program at one point.

However, Crystaln Savage is putting an end to the lack of base running at Towers, even if she doesn’t look like the average baseball coach. Savage is the only female head baseball coach at a high school in DeKalb County, but she isn’t letting that slow her rebuild down.

“It has had its challenges, but I love it,” said Savage. “I coached my son since he was 5 years old. I’ve been a softball player for 43 years, and I played college softball. I love working with athletes, period. I have also been an assistant football coach.”

Savage said she began coaching baseball in 2000 for her sons travel team in California. Since then, she has coached and played softball in five states.

“When I came to Towers, they were short a coach and baseball was something I had coached before,” added Savage. “I wear No. 44 after Hank Aaron; I’m a Braves fan. So, this is where I felt like home was going to be. I love it down here.”

“Coaching is my drive and my passion. It doesn’t matter what it is, I love to coach.”

Now, Savage is expressing that passion by turning around a baseball program that didn’t have much direction and by starting a softball program. The turnaround is already tangible.

“Covid hit us pretty hard, and we only had nine [baseball] players last year. So far, we have 17. Out and of those, we have a strong 10,” said Savage. “I’m looking for a much better season this year.”

According to Savage, being a female coach has its ups and downs, but it has more ups now that she has won the respect of her players.

“They’re like ‘oh, you’re a girl?’” said Savage. “I may be a girl, but I play like a boy. The boys respect me because I get out there and I play just as hard as any guy. They see that I’m a competitor and that I’m an athlete. It doesn’t matter what gender I am. They listen, they learn, and I love that about crossing over sports.”

She added that some of players listen to her better than they listen to male coaches.

“I have the mom image, so they’re not going to disrespect me. They have respect for women, and it carries over onto the ball field. If they had a male coach, they might give a little more resistance,” explained Savage. “They know when they’re in the right, I’m going to stand behind them and support them. When they’re in the wrong, I’m going to get on them and help them grow.”

Savage said she expects a better season with the work her team has already put it and the roster she has built.

“I see a lot of improvements in our swings and a lot of improvements in our distance hitting. Hopefully we can keep that tied down,” said Savage. “We have two new pitchers coming in who have played ball before, so that’s a benefit because last year I only had two pitchers.”

According to Savage, Towers has a full 29 game schedule with only three pitchers—so there will continue to be plenty of hurdles—but Towers’ head coach is expecting a better season.

“We do have a very tough schedule though. We’ll have to work on rotations so I can make sure my pitchers’ arms stay rested,” added Savage. “I’m very excited about the season.”

The Towers Titans might not be the favorite to win the state title, but Savage said improving week-by-week will make the season a success for Towers.

It won’t stop with coaching softball and baseball for Savage either.

“Well, I did three programs this year. I started their flag football program as well. It has been a lot of work for me, but both of my children are grown … and I was just wanting to coach.”

Savage said the excitement she sees from student athletes has made the extra work worthwhile, especially after so many programs canceled seasons during the pandemic.

“It has its challenges, and some days you just go home and put your head in your hands, but then you see the excitement at school from students. Now I see the kids excited to go to school and get good grades so they can play,” said Savage. “I’m really excited Towers is building these programs to keep the kids out of trouble and where they belong.”

Towers opens its baseball season at Towers High School Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. against Lithonia High School. The Titans will host Martin Luther King Jr. High School Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m.

