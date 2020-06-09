Travelers eager to take flight but still have reservations

Travel was a valuable part of many people’s lives until the COVID-19 pandemic obliterated the possibility of travel worldwide.

With states and many countries now reopening and attempting to embark on new normal operations, The Champion Newspaper asked some local residents about how their travel plans have been affected by the health crisis and what it will take for them to get back out there again.

Decatur resident and retired DeKalb County sheriff Thomas Brown said he’s “waiting for the number of hospital check-ins to start dropping” before he begins traveling again. He’s also watching to see what happens with the COVID-19 infection rate when bars reopen.

Brown, who traveled extensively throughout Vietnam and Thailand in 2019, said South America was on his short list for his next trip and he’s monitoring the health crisis there before making travel plans.

“I miss interacting with other cultures, talking to the people, breaking bread with them and general socialization,” he explained via Facebook messenger. “Not to mention the museums and the beauty of their cities and countryside itself.

Sara Fountain at the city fountains in Perpignan, a port city in southern France in 2018. Photo provided.

For Sara Fountain, 2020 was supposed to be a banner travel year with several international and stateside trips on her docket.

“I have been so disappointed in missing my first two trips I had planned this year in March and June,” said Fountain via email. “When the virus hit, I quit actively planning my next steps so while I have some loose details, I have not firmed up my fall trip to New England where I have a cousin in New Hampshire and a former college roommate and her husband in Maine.”

Fountain said she is close to feeling comfortable and confident enough to begin making travel plans.

“I am a lot braver than most people,” said Fountain. However, she added that being in her 70s does cause her concern about her health and gives her reason to pause. “I haven’t decided what it would take for me, but I am really close to being ready. I just need a little more data.”

Fountain, a community advocate and former executive director of Leadership DeKalb, said since retiring in 2012 she’s “focused on traveling to make up for all the times I longed to visit places that I didn’t have the bandwidth in my life to get to. Because of my age (a very youthful 73), I want to experience as much of our country and other places around the globe in the next few years.”

She said she was scheduled to embark in March on a 15-day trip to Scandinavia that included a 10-day Viking ocean liner cruise that was cancelled due to the virus and has rebooked a 20-day Scandinavian trip for May 2021 that a trip to Russia.

Thomas Brown in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in 2019. Photo provided

“I am hoping the virus will be well under control by then,” said Fountain.

She also had to cancel an Audubon bird-watching trip to Maine in June that’s been rescheduled for June 2021.

“But as soon as it is wise to travel, the first place I want to go (after visiting family members around Georgia) is the beach on either the Georgia, South Carolina, or North Carolina coasts,” said Fountain, adding she also has her sights set on San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and New England.

“My motto is Carpe Diem so I’m ready to go whenever and wherever the opportunity arises,” said Fountain.

