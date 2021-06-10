Trump to be reinstated? No way

As our nation begins to recover from the devastation of COVID-19, Americans in general seem to be breathing a collective sigh of relief and life is slowly returning to what was once considered to be normal. However, based on political rumblings, our newly found sense of mental security and normalcy may not last very long.

On the heels of yet another election audit of Fulton County ballots cast during the November 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump is reportedly now telling his supporters that he expects to be reinstated as president of the United States by August of this year.

According to Trump mega-supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, there is evidence that will force the US Supreme Court to overturn the results of the election. Lindell has repeatedly said he will present the evidence in August.

During an appearance at a recent “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” QAnon conference in Dallas, former Trump attorney Sidney Powell told attendees that Trump could be “simply reinstated,” according to Newsweek.

It isn’t difficult to imagine the absolute social chaos that would develop if the election was overturned. It also isn’t difficult to imagine the lengths that some will go to retain power and influence. But it seems, that those who so adamantly want Trump back in office and refuse to accept the outcome of what is probably the most closely scrutinized election in the history of the free world, don’t care about what this move would do to our society.

What is difficult to comprehend, though, is how Trump and his top-tier supporters have managed to convince hundreds of millions of Americans that our election processes are flawed and that reinstating him would be beneficial to anyone.

If there was indisputable evidence of any widespread election fraud, it would have been discovered and confirmed by now rather than having such claims repeatedly denied by both Republican- and Democratic-appointed judges and elections supervisors.

Look at Georgia, for example. Prior to the November election, Governor Brian Kemp was highly respected by most Georgia Republicans.

Now many have turned their backs on Kemp apparently because they did not like that he and Secretary of State Brad Raffensburger failed to stop the certification of Georgia votes in favor of President Joe Biden.

Those who refuse to accept the election results demonstrate a blatant lack of respect for differing opinions and are child-like in their desires to have what they want rather than what is wanted by a majority of fellow Americans. It’s as if many have adopted Trump’s mindset of nothing else matters other than being in control and have absolutely no regard for the long-term best interest of the country.

Even if by some slim margin, Trump did actually get more popular votes than Biden, our electoral college delegates cast their votes in favor or Biden.

It is in the best interest of the world and the United States that we put the ugliness of the 2020 election behind us and move forward together respectfully and peacefully.

Supporters of both major political parties will often tout the future of our country as a major concern, but apparently fail to see how overturning an election would be disastrous. If the long-term stability of our nation is a real concern for anyone, some folks need to stop acting like spoiled brats and accept the fact that things don’t always go their way. That’s life. Accept it and move on – in the interest of our nation.

