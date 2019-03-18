Tucker butterfly garden readies for spring

For 11 years, Tucker Butterfly Garden has been a habitat for the complete life cycle of southeastern butterflies.

Located in front of Tucker Recreation Center, the butterfly garden was established in April 2008 as a project by Georgia Master Gardeners in DeKalb County to educate visitors on butterflies and the plants that support them.

“Butterflies are around us all of the time during the season,” said garden co-leader Daniel Niccum. “So, it’s just a place where we can attract them. We put plants in there that will attract butterflies.”

Plants in the garden include pipevines, which attract swallowtail butterflies, and milkweed, a plant that attracts monarch butterflies.

“All of these butterflies migrate to the garden to feed off of the plants to get the nectar from the plants,” master gardener Libby Houze said.

The plants within the garden are labeled with their botanical and common name. The garden also features educational signage to provide information on butterfly life cycles to help make the garden educational for visitors.

“[Visitors] can learn about butterflies [in the garden],” Niccum said. “During the summer, people can come out and just sit in the garden. We have sitting [areas] where butterflies are always around you. We see people a lot of times out there reading when it’s a nice day. It’s an educational garden. This is a place where we can do demonstrations; we’ll be there to answer questions.”

Houze said she became a butterfly enthusiast because insects are important.

“We do need insects as pollinators because they pollinate not only flowers, but also vegetables,” she said. “It’s a pollinated garden so it also attracts bees, but we just named it the Tucker Butterfly garden because it was mainly attracting butterflies.”

“We wouldn’t have a lot of food if we didn’t have pollinators,” Niccum said.

The garden also features a scarecrow named Ms. Fritillary, which was added to the garden to keep birds away so caterpillars wouldn’t be eaten.

“She was also a focal point so that people would see her and stop,” Niccum said.

However, someone stole the scarecrow last month; gardeners are raising money to replace it. The group is also raising funds for an expansion project. Backyard Nature Station in Tucker held a silent auction Feb. 6-14 to benefit the garden.

Gardeners hope to raise $5,000 to build a 100-foot extension of the walkway path, purchase soil amendments, hardscapes and plants. They plan to add 33 plants.

“Some of those may change. We may substitute in some other plants,” Niccum said. “Our hope is that when people are walking along the sidewalk, they’ll walk through the garden.”

Niccum said they plan to start construction this spring.

“[What will be done will depend] on how much we raise; hopefully we will raise enough to get it started,” he said. “First, we’ll have to hire someone to dig up the path for us. Once we get [the path in] then we’ll do some planting. We want to wait until the fall to do a lot of the planting because it gets hot in the summer.”

