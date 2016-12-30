The Tucker City Council unanimously approved two annexation requests at its Dec. 19 special called meeting.

The council approved the annexation request of residents who live in the Westwood Drive neighborhood and adjacent Wanda Woods Drive off Chamblee Tucker Road, as well as the Shell gas station at the intersection of Lavista Road and Parklake Drive.

The residents had to meet the 60 percent prerequisite of annexation, which requires 60 percent of land owners and electors who reside within the proposed area to be in agreement of an annexation. Once they did so, they submitted an application to the city on Nov. 28.

City Councilmember Honey Van De Kreke said the applicants were residents who wanted to be in the Tucker map from the beginning of the Tucker cityhood discussion.

“[They] were disappointed that they were not drawn into the map,” Van De Kreke said.

The Westwood neighborhood and the Shell gas station were drawn into the proposed LaVista Hills city map. The LaVista Hills cityhood referendum was not approved by voters during the November 2015 election.

During the 2015 Georgia General Assembly session, Tucker and LaVista Hills had a boundary dispute over the Livsey Elementary School area, which including 2,000 residents. A committee moved 500 residents, along with a Wal-Mart and a QuikTrip to the Tucker map, and 1,500 residents remained in LaVista Hills. Those residents included the Westwood neighborhood.

When the LaVista Hills cityhood referendum failed in the election, those residents and the gas station remained in unincorporated DeKalb.

The gas station and several other commercial properties were included in a prior dispute over boundary lines on LaVista Road in the Northlake area.

Van De Kreke said several people outside the city boundaries have asked about annexation.

“We have to go through the [annexation] procedure,” she said. “But [the Westwood residents] were 100 percent. They did awesome work.”

During the special called meeting, the council also unanimously voted to grant Atlanta Gas Light the right to use roads, alleys, parks and other public places in Tucker to do construction and maintenance work needed to serve their customers in the city. In exchange, the city will collect a franchise fee from the utility.

