Tucker could get new entertainment district

City of Tucker councilmembers recently discussed adding a sidewalk café and entertainment district to downtown Tucker that would give businesses more outdoor dining options and create an open container district for alcohol consumption.

According to Director of Planning and Zoning Courtney Smith, the sidewalk café and entertainment district text amendment would allow restauranteurs to apply for sidewalk operations and create an open container area where patrons could legally carry open containers of alcohol throughout downtown Tucker.

“The topic of an entertainment district is something that has been discussed several times over the years, including with the Downtown Tucker Master Plan process,” said Smith. “There are a lot of exciting things happening downtown right now which prompted us to initiate this text amendment—new businesses coming to Main Street, the construction of the first phase of the trail which will run between existing alleyways, the Art in the Alleys study, and new city greenspaces.”

The entertainment district—which will be limited to a defined area in downtown Tucker that hasn’t been officially set by city leaders yet—will limit patrons to carrying one drink of 16 ounces or less in a paper or plastic cup and will offer optional participation for businesses in the district.

Smith said city officials are discussing ending the open container policy at 10 p.m. every night and expanding the district beyond the boundaries proposed in the Downtown Tucker Master Plan.

The district defined in the master plan encompasses Fourth Street in the east to Second Street in the west. The proposed district begins at the railroad track south of downtown Tucker and extends north to different boundaries, with its northern most boundary ending at Lynburn Drive.

Smith said the district’s boundaries and the language of the text amendment are still being discussed. The entertainment district could go into effect as soon as the amendment is approved, or it could have a later rollout date such as Jan. 1, which is when Smith said the sidewalk café portion of the amendment is expected to begin.

“The first part of the text amendment is for a sidewalk café license program. That’ll be initiated starting Jan. 1. The entertainment district could be rolled out immediately or also have a Jan. 1 rollout date,” said Smith.

The sidewalk café amendment is a more formal process of what Tucker officials already offer, according to Smith. “As we get more restaurants and open up the trail and alley project, we want to have more measures in place to make sure each individual business is protected.”

Starting in January, business owners in downtown Tucker may submit sketches and applications to city officials for expanded outdoor dining licenses if the amendment is approved.

“We want to help our existing businesses be successful after all of the impact of COVID-19. We also hope [the entertainment district] will bring more visitors to Tucker, bring out our residents to enjoy Main Street and bring more development and revitalization to our downtown,” added Smith.

