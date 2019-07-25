Tucker hires first finance director

Tucker has hired Toni Jo Howard as its first finance director, the city announced earlier this month.

City officials said Howard brings to Tucker many years of experience in municipal government and accounting. City manager Tami Hanlin said in a statement that Howard will be a tremendous asset for the city.

“As we continue our focus on financial responsibility and balanced budgeting, her expertise will be key in keeping Tucker a model for fiscal stewardship,” Hanlin said.

Howard recently worked for Seattle, Wash., as its citywide financial reporting manager. She has also worked in finance for the cities of Johns Creek and Smyrna. Howard said in a statement that she is happy to return to Georgia and join Tucker.

“The opportunity to be the first finance director was appealing to me, as I will be able to establish policies and procedures in a proactive manner rather than being reactive,” she said. “I look forward to helping the City staff and leadership move forward as we tackle short- and long-term budgeting goals in this growing city.”

