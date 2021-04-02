Tucker launches live chat assistance

City of Tucker officials introduced a live chat feature on the tuckerga.gov website April 2.

City officials said the chat enables customers to avoid calling or visiting Tucker City Hall to have a question answered.

The chat will be staffed during city hall’s regular business hours, according to a release. Tucker City Hall’s hours are listed as Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re always looking for ways to better connect with the people of Tucker,” said Tucker Director of Communications and Administrative Services Matt Holmes. “This chat feature will be staffed by live agents who can respond to any question within seconds. We really think this will speed up the customer experience and alleviate call volume to city hall.”

City officials stated customers who are not ready to use the chat feature—or those who have questions after business hours—may call city hall staff at 678-597-9040 or email questions to info@tuckerga.gov.

