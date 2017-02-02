Tucker officials address residents’ concerns at town hall meeting
Hundreds of Tucker residents packed the Tucker Middle School cafeteria Jan. 24 to ask the Tucker mayor and city council questions about various topics at a town hall meeting.
Topics discussed included development, traffic, code enforcement and the city’s strategy to take over management of the parks. The meeting came a day after the council voted to accept a developer’s withdrawal request of three application items needed to build a mixed-use development for the vacant Sears Distribution Center property.
Read more of this story in the Feb. 9 issue of The Champion.
