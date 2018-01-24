Hundreds of Tucker residents lent a helping hand in their community for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Others put a coat of fresh paint on the wall at Tucker Recreation Center, while members of the Tucker Orchard Guild and volunteers put mulch around the fruit trees planted in Henderson park’s bushes.

Mike Fillon of the Tucker Orchard Guild said the community orchard is made up of blueberry, pear trees, plum trees, persimmon trees and pawpaw trees.

“It’s a total of 36 plants on this side of [Lake Erin],” Fillon said. “What we’re doing today is mulching because all of our principals are permaculture. We’re mulching because that will encourage good insects to protect the plants.”

In the spirit of Dr. King, Fillon said it is important to be involved in the community and help those who are in need.

“What we’re doing is growing food for the community,” he said. “I love the idea that rather than just having sales at stores in honor of a holiday, we’re encouraging community involvement.

That’s the perfect spirit that we should all encourage.”

Danyelle Gilbert, an avid gardener, said she always does something on King Day.

“I did a lot of community service outside of my community for a while, but now I do community service inside my community,” Gilbert said.

Once the trees fully bloom and fruit is ready to be picked, anyone in the community can come and pick fruit.

“If people are hungry we want to help feed them,” Fillon said. “If someone takes the fruit off of the trees because they’re hungry then we’re helping to solve a problem. If you’re hungry I don’t consider that thievery.

“We encourage walkers and runners who come through here, who maybe aren’t hungry, to eat the fruit rather than chips or any other garbage foods,” Fillon added. He also encourages children playing on the soccer fields at the park to partake in the fruit as well.

“Our children need fresh food,” Gilbert said. “They need access to fresh food.”

At the Tucker rec center, more volunteers than expected who showed up to help paint. More than 100 came out to help give the rec center a new internal look. The city recently took over operations of the rec center from DeKalb County.

Beth Ganga, who oversaw the project, said city staff had to buy more paint and brushes for additional volunteers.

“[The volunteers] finished the work that we wanted them to do very quickly, so we were able to get more areas of the rec center painted as well, which was a great problem to have,” she said.

Ganga said it was a great day of service in honor of King.

“We’re so happy to see so many families come out and so many children,” she said. “And it’s wonderful to show children the importance of volunteering.”

