Turning up the heat!

Ever wonder where the term “HotLanta” originated? It seems there is more than one explanation of the origins of the moniker.

The phrase gained popularity after the Macon-based Allman Brothers Band in 1971 released an instrumental track called “Hot ‘Lanta” on its At Fillmore East live album. However, according to Atlanta magazine, the Allman Brothers Band did not originate the phrase.

Atlanta magazine says the term was used as early as the 1960s, while later in the early 2000s, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau used the phrase frequently as part of its marketing efforts to promote a city that had gained worldwide exposure after hosting the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games.

Some say the term dates back to the Civil War and the burning of Atlanta, others say it is simply a combination of “hot” and “Atlanta” referring to our hot humid summer weather.

No matter the origin of the phrase, it is fitting to describe the actual temperatures and heat index temperatures our region experienced in mid-June before the official beginning of summer kicked in on June 21 with the summer solstice.

According to almanac.com, the 60-day extended forecast predicts that the average temperature in both June and July is expected to be one to two degrees warmer than our previous average and that our summer will be hotter and drier than normal with the hottest days falling in late June and throughout July.

The summer of 2022 may be one for the meteorological record books. Whether any records are broken, most will agree that the phase “HotLanta” is spot on to describe summers in the ATL.

