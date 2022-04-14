Two local entrepreneurs selected as winners in national grant competition

Two entrepreneurs who work in DeKalb County recently received grants through a program that awards Black female business owners with $10,000 in funding and a yearlong mentorship.

Beverly Iseghohi, founder of SBR4Life, a swimming and triathlon training program in metro-Atlanta, and Dianna King, co-founder of Eat UNrestricted, a plant-based vegan food business in Lithonia, were selected from more than 12,500 applicants to receive a Sage Invest in Progress grant.

The grants, provided by Sage and The BOSS Network, were awarded to 35 awardees representing entrepreneurs from around the country and in various industries, stated a press release.

“The Sage Invest in Progress grant is a three-year, $1.5 million commitment to support the newly announced BOSS Impact Fund, which is focused on investing in Black women-led businesses and preparing entrepreneurs to build scalable, growth aggressive companies. The goal of the BOSS Impact Fund is to raise investment funding for more than 500 Black women entrepreneurs over the next three years,” stated officials.

Iseghohi is a certified triathlon and swim coach who helped form the Atlanta Tri Divas triathlon club. Through her work, she coaches students in swimming from beginner to competitor and from young to mature at Cowart Family YMCA in DeKalb County. She also provides private, semi-private and group swim lessons to adults and children. “Within the YMCA community, Coach Bev has been recognized for her unique ability to help new and nervous swimmers to overcome aquaphobia,” stated officials.

King said she made a promise to herself that she would start a plant-based food business after graduating from Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. After working for more than two years to perfect a recipe for a vegan cheese sauce with her business partner Eric Thompson, Eat UNrestricted’s Better Cheddar sauce is now sold online and in retail stores in DeKalb County as well as New York City and Philadelphia.

“This is such an outstanding moment,” said Cameka Smith, founder and CEO of The BOSS Network. “The launch of our first BOSS Impact Fund a testament to the power of our community of entrepreneurs and business owners. We are ecstatic for the 35 awardees and look forward to guiding them on their road to success.”

To learn more about Iseghohi’s and King’s businesses, visit www.s-br4-life.com/ and www.eatunrestricted.com/pages/about-us.

To learn more about Sage, which provides accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses; and The BOSS Network, which is an online community of professional and entrepreneurial women who support each other through conversation, online, and event-based networking, visit www.sage.com/en-us/ and www.thebossnetwork.org.

